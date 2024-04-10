On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Bovine Blog: Karson Templin Returns To Utah State Men’s Basketball For Sophomore Season

Apr 10, 2024, 6:34 PM

LOGAN, Utah – New coach Jarrod Calhoun adds another experienced player to the cupboard after freshman forward Karson Templin announced his intent to play basketball at Utah State in the 2024-25 season.

Templin announced his return via social media on Thursday, April 4.

As a freshman, Templin averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. He played in 23 games for the 28-7 Mountain West regular-season champion Aggies.

He had career-highs in points (8), minutes (15), and field goal attempts (7) against Stephen F. Austin on November 21. Templin had two points, a steal, and a rebound in 12 minutes against Purdue in the Aggies season-ending loss in the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

About Karson Templin

The 6’8, 217-pound Templin played his prep basketball at Lovejoy High School in Fairview, Texas.

As a senior at Lovejoy HS, Templin averaged 20.7 points, 11.1 boards, 2.2 assists, and two blocks per game. During his prep career, the second of four children earned Texas 5A all-state, two-time 5A all-region, two-time district MVP, three-time first-team all-district, and Defensive Player of the Year as a three-year starter with the Leopards.

Lovejoy teams went 76-17 with Templin in the lineup.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

