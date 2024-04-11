SUU remains on lockdown as police confirm no shots fired; suspect description released

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University has been placed on lockdown due to the “possibility of an active shooter” on campus. Police say the school’s science buildings have been cleared and “there is confirmation that NO SHOTS were fired. All buildings still remain on lockdown.”

All classes and activities were canceled for the rest of Thursday and will resume on Friday.

The science buildings were cleared after they received reports of noises that sounded like shots fired. All campus buildings “are still being searched and cleared by law enforcement, but they are NOT yet being evacuated. Please continue to stay in place and follow lockdown procedures, by going into the nearest room and locking the door. If you are not on campus stay away.”

The Shakespeare administration offices, Anes studio, Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, Randall L. Jones, SUMA, Burch Mann House, The Cottages, South Hall, Music Center, Braithwaite, ELC, Old Main, Education, Hunter Alumni, Music Tech, Auditorium, Founders and UCS “have been searched and cleared by law enforcement. It is now safe to exit those buildings and clear the area while following law enforcement instructions. Please wait until your building has been named before exiting any additional buildings on campus.”

The Iron County School District said Cedar High School, Canyon View Middle School, Three Peaks Elementary and preschool, Iron Springs Elementary, Fiddlers Elementary, Enoch Elementary and East Elementary School were under “secure action” protocol due to “a police incident in the area,” which meant all doors were locked and no one could leave or enter the buildings.

Those secure actions were lifted by 11:15 a.m., according to Shauna Lund with the Iron County School District.

SUU police identified a potential suspect, described as: “a white male with black hat, black shades, green t-shirt, long hair, blue jeans, 20-25 years old.”

The first alert was sent at 9:23 a.m. A later alert was sent out to students and faculty at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, which read, “We have a suspicious phone call regarding the possibility of an active shooter on the SUU Campus in Cedar City, Utah. All SUU Facilities are to be on lockdown. Police are on the scene and investigating. A suspect is NOT in custody. If you are campus follow lockdown procedures, go into the nearest room and lock door, if you are not on campus stay away. Contact Campus Public Safety. If you see anything suspicious or have information on the case. Wait for the all clear from College officials or local authorities. You will be contacted with additional information and updates.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.