SUU remains on lockdown as police confirm no shots fired at science buildings; suspect description released

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University has been placed on lockdown due to the “possibility of an active shooter” on campus. Police say the school’s science buildings have been cleared and “there is confirmation that NO SHOTS were fired. All buildings still remain on lockdown.”

The buildings were cleared after they received reports of noises that sounded like shots fired.

“The buildings at SUU are still being cleared by law enforcement. If you are on campus, follow lockdown procedures, by going into the nearest room and locking the door,” read an emergency alert from SUU. “If you are not on campus stay away. Police are on the scene and investigating.”

The Iron County School District said Cedar High School, Canyon View Middle School, Three Peaks Elementary and preschool, Iron Springs Elementary, Fiddlers Elementary, Enoch Elementary and East Elementary School are implementing a “secure action” protocol due to “a police incident in the area.” This means all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the buildings.

Police identified a potential suspect, described as: “a white male with black hat, black shades, green t-shirt, long hair, blue jeans, 20-25 years old.”

The first alert was sent at 9:23 a.m. A later alert was sent out to students and faculty at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, which read, “We have a suspicious phone call regarding the possibility of an active shooter on the SUU Campus in Cedar City, Utah. All SUU Facilities are to be on lockdown. Police are on the scene and investigating. A suspect is NOT in custody. If you are campus follow lockdown procedures, go into the nearest room and lock door, if you are not on campus stay away. Contact Campus Public Safety. If you see anything suspicious or have information on the case. Wait for the all clear from College officials or local authorities. You will be contacted with additional information and updates.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.