Micah Bernard, Cam Rising Discuss Using An Injury Year To Get Better

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football was snake bitten with injuries in 2023 with running back Micah Bernard and quarterback Cam Rising being counted among the many walking wounded.

While an injury year is never fun, they can be productive with the right attitude, and that is exactly how the Utah football stars approached their time on the sidelines.

Bernard and Rising recently discussed how they used last year as an opportunity to learn exactly what the coaches wanted for them.

The end result? They both came into spring ball feeling even more prepared to lead Utah football to what could be a big season in 2024.

How An Injury Season Was An Opportunity To Learn for Utah Football Stars Micah Bernard, Cam Rising

To be clear, Bernard and Rising are no slouches on the field. Their productivity over the past few seasons is proof of that. However, there is always room to grow and that is what both did while they couldn’t suit up.

For Bernard, it was all about learning the playbook in a way that he could teach it to others. That of course has come in handy for Utah who has a very talented running back room, but not a very experienced one.

Having someone like Bernard who has been around a while, and knowing the playbook so well, has been a bonus for a room with a lot of promise.

“I knew the playbook inside and out, but just like- understanding it and explaining it to others- I think that helps you learn it even more,” Bernard said. “I know the playbook like the back of my hand. I can explain anything you need me to, to the young guys- it’s helpful for them also.”

As the guy calling the plays in the huddle, Rising took the time to learn how head coach Kyle Whittingham determines when and where to run certain things and according to Rising, Whitt was more than happy to oblige.

“I just got to understand football a lot better,” Rising said. “You understand why we are calling things in certain situations. You get to hear the coaches talking on the sidelines. Having a coach like coach Whitt that really teaches you, and can show you when to call a timeout, or when you want to run the ball- when you want to take a shot. Stuff like that is just really- I took advantage of that time and enjoyed it so much.”

