Former Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton Joins Seattle Seahawks In Assistant Role

SEATTLE – Former Utah State quarterback Chuckie Keeton was hired by the Seattle Seahawks to step into an offensive assistant role for the 2024 season.

Keeton spent the last year as an offensive analyst for Marshall University.

Prior to his time with the Thundering Herd, Keeton held assistant roles at Utah State, Texas Tech, Oregon State, and Montana State.

He has been in a variety of different positions including Running Backs Coach, Inside Receivers Graduate Assistant, and Quarterbacks Coach.

His offensive expertise should be very welcomed in Seattle. The Seahawks have a lot of questions to answer on that side of the ball after a mediocre season in 2023.

Chuckie Keeton Joins Seahawks During Interesting Time

Keeton will move on to his first professional position with the Seahawks.

Seattle finished third in the NFC West last season with a record of 9-8.

As shown by their record, the Seahawks were a middle-of-the-pack team in 2023. They finished as the only team with less than 1000 scrimmage plays which means their defense was on the field much more than their offense.

Some teams have a clear identity going into the 2024 season but Seattle isn’t one of them. They rely on their defense and run game but have major concerns to address with the quarterback and offensive line.

Some speculate that the Seahawks will draft a QB in the upcoming draft while others believe they should rock with Geno Smith. Neither option is inherently wrong and both could be true at the same time. Smith could mentor a rookie QB while he plays out the last two years of his contract.

After moving on from the Pete Carroll era, Seattle will look to make some noise with some new faces behind the scenes.

