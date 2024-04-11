On the Site:
Full Six-Year History Of Tony Finau In Masters Tournament

Apr 11, 2024, 1:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters Tournament is here and Utah native Tony Finau aims to secure a green jacket in a stacked pool of golfers.

Finau will make his seventh Masters appearance in 2024. If he can come out on top, it would be his seventh PGA Tour win.

Finau has played in every Masters since 2018.

He has never missed the cut at Augusta National and has three top-ten finishes. His best performance came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Every Year At The Masters For Tony Finau

Finau at the 2018 Masters

In his first year at Augusta National, Finau secured a top-ten finish.

After the first round, Finau was tied for second place. He tied Matt Kuchar with a 68 and sat just behind Jordan Spieth who shot a 66.

The second and third rounds were not kind to Finau. He shot a 74 and a 73 which dropped him down the leaderboard.

In the fourth and final round, Finau put up a 66 which was the third-best score on the final day.

One of the more memorable moments from the 2018 Masters was Finau spraining his ankle while celebrating a hole out in the Par 3 contest.

Finau popped his ankle back into place and went on to finish with one of the 11 best scores.

Finau at the 2019 Masters

Without a doubt, Finau’s best year at the Masters was in 2019.

He started with a 71 in round one which wasn’t even enough to finish in the top 20. His second round wasn’t much better as he put up a 70.

After the day two cut, Finau locked in and got to work.

In the third round, Finau had three birdies and an eagle as he tied the Masters record with 30 on the front-nine. He finished with a 64 on the third day, one off of the course record.

Finau and Tiger Woods were tied for second going into the final day.

Unfortuantely, Finau shot a 72 in the fourth round which allowed a couple of golfers to jump him and Woods to claim his fifth Masters win.

A double-bogie on hole 12 really hurt Finau’s chances of winning.

Finau at the 2020 Masters

The following year wasn’t as kind to Finau.

He played well in the first and third rounds but four bogeys in the second round put Finau in a hole he couldn’t get out of.

He finished tied for 38th at one under par.

Dustin Johnson finished with a ridiculous -20 to claim his first Masters win.

Finau at the 2021 Masters

Finau had a bounce-back year in 2021.

He claimed his third top-ten finish in four years as he finished three under par. Just 20 golfers finished under par in 2021 compared to 43 in 2020.

After having four bogies and a double bogie in the first round, Finau put up six birdies and an eagle in the second round to get back into the mix.

He finished right around par in the next two rounds securing a spot in the top ten.

Finau in the last two Masters Tournaments

After looking like a top-15 lock from 2018 to 2021, Finau finished 35th and 26th in his last two appearances at Augusta.

2022 was Finau’s first time shooting over par at the Masters at a +6. Last year, he finished at an even par.

Can Finau get back to his former ways and secure a top-ten finish at the 2024 Masters?

