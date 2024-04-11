On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Coyotes Roster: Will Team Be Competitive After Potential Move To Salt Lake?

Apr 11, 2024, 1:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As this NHL season winds down and we start looking at what could be a crazy off-season for the Coyotes and hockey fans in Utah, let’s look at what it would take to make the team that missed the playoffs again an actual contender.

With lots of news regarding the strong possibility of the Coyotes relocating to Salt Lake City and the NHL having a version of next season’s schedule with the Coyotes playing in Utah, it’s natural for fans to start thinking about the roster and potential future rosters of the team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

So far this season, the Coyotes have 34 wins, 40 losses and 5 losses in overtime, giving them 73 points on the season with 3 games left to play. For this season, they would have needed around 90 points for a wildcard spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Arizona Coyotes & NHL Salary Cap

The NHL salary cap for the 2023-24 season was $83.5 million, and the floor was $61.7 million. The Coyote’s salary this season was $78,112,174, leaving them roughly $5.5 million in cap space. Next year the cap is expected to go up another $4 million.

After this season, the two highest-paid players on the Coyotes will be Clayton Keller at $7,150,000 and Shea Weber.

Keller, the 2016 7th overall pick, has been almost a point-per-game player for the Coyotes this season, which really says something with as bad as this team has been at times. Keller is under contract until the 27-28 season.

Weber is a legendary defenseman with an even more legendary shot. He is under contract until the 2025-26 season.

Almost the entire rest of the Coyotes Defense will have their contracts expire after this season, which makes room for ownership to create something special.

Goaltenders Connor Ingram ($1.9 million per season) and Karel Vejmelka ($2.725 million per season) each remain under contract, and each put up decent numbers this season. Either goalie could take off as a legit starting goalie next season.

How many draft picks do the Coyotes have?

The Coyotes have 34 draft picks in the next three years, 3 first-rounders, and a bunch of second-rounders.

The Coyotes have historically found ways to rid themselves of talented players as they get good enough to earn bigger paychecks. Still, in doing so, they have really stacked their deck with a deep pool of talented prospects and a lot of up-and-coming draft picks.

Combine those two facts with cap space, the possibility of putting a good team on the ice with new ownership is a strong one.

Even without hitting the top of the cap, this team could easily be a playoff contender with a chance at making a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports’ hockey insider, Jay Stevens. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram. 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Heading To Brooklyn For WNBA Draft

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is heading to Brooklyn, New York as part of the 2024 WNBA Draft next week.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Full Six-Year History Of Tony Finau In Masters Tournament

The Masters Tournament is here and Utah native Tony Finau aims to secure a green jacket in a stacked pool of golfers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton Joins Seattle Seahawks In Assistant Role

Former Utah State quarterback Chuckie Keeton was hired by the Seattle Seahawks to step into an offensive assistant role for the 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Micah Bernard, Cam Rising Discuss Using An Injury Year To Get Better

Two Utah football stars discuss using an injury year to better prepare them for what could be a big season for the Utes in 2024.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

OJ Simpson, Fallen Football Hero Acquitted Of Murder In ‘Trial Of The Century,’ Dies At 76

OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76 after battle with cancer.

6 hours ago

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Karson Templin Returns To Utah State Men’s Basketball For Sophomore Season

Freshman forward Karson Templin announced his intent to play basketball at Utah State in the 2024-25 season. 

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Coyotes Roster: Will Team Be Competitive After Potential Move To Salt Lake?