Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Heading To Brooklyn For WNBA Draft

Apr 11, 2024, 2:23 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is heading to Brooklyn, New York as part of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The prolific Ute not only set a lot of records in her short two-years at Utah, but also inspired Polynesian and Indigenous cultures everywhere she went.

Pili will be joined in Brooklyn by Utah head coach Lynne Roberts on Monday, April 15 at 5:30 pm MT. Fans can view the WNBA Draft on ESPN.

 

Alissa Pili Earns Female Collegiate Athlete Of The Year

Pili was awarded the State of Sports Award’s Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, April 10.

The State of Sports Awards recognize the best athletes and teams either from the state of Utah or competing within the state of Utah.

On average, Pili has been good for 21.4 points per game so far this season which ranks 13 in the NCAA. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists and was a 55 percent shooter from the field.

Pili set a new career high in points on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37 which caught national attention. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, later on January 19, 2024.

The Utah forward became the fastest Ute in program history to reach 1000 career points (just at Utah) while eclipsing the 2,000-point mark for her entire career in 2024.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

