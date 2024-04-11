On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Arizona Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny Addresses Relocation Reports

Apr 11, 2024, 5:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYArizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny discussed the reports of relocation to Utah surrounding his team and the impact on his players.

Coyotes coach André Tourigny talks reports of relocation to Utah

Tourigny addressed the situation during an interview with Arizona Sports‘ Wolf & Luke Show on Thursday, April 11.

RELATED: Will Coyotes Be Competitive After Potential Move To Salt Lake?

During his conversation with Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski, the third-year Yotes coach how the reports of the franchise potentially moving to the Beehive State has impacted his team.

“There is a lot of impact because our player loves to play in Phoenix. They love to play for each other,” Tourigny said. “I think that it has a huge impact.”

The coach continued his comments by describing where the relocation reports have their “most impact.”

RELATED STORIES

“We have 31 staff members who don’t have a contract for next year,” Tourigny explained.

The head coach said that some of the staff have families, including kids and spouses, who will be greatly impacted by a potential franchise move.

Tourigny said that if the Coyotes relocate to Utah, family members will have to choose between staying and leaving jobs to follow the franchise.

“Those kinds of things are real,” Tourigny said. “That’s real. That’s emotion. That’s real life. That’s where we’re in. That’s me as a coach.”

The former Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche assistant said that he has a deep affection for the Valley of the Sun and wants to remain in Arizona.

“I love Phoenix. I chose to renew in Phoenix. I want to be in Phoenix,” Tourigny stated. “I don’t know what will happen. It’s out of my control.”

Despite the reports, Tourigny is proud of his team’s ability to play through distractions and play for each other.

“They love our group. They love to play for each other,” Tourigny said.

Check out the audio player above to hear Tourigny’s entire interview on the Wolf & Luke Show.

Yotes close to the season

The Coyotes currently own a 34-40-5 record this season and sit in seventh place in the Central Division.

Arizona has three games remaining on its schedule. The Yotes’ next game is on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. (MT). The Coyotes close out the season vs. the Oilers at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. (MT). Both games will be broadcast on NHLPP/ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kentucky Reportedly Targeting BYU’s Mark Pope As Next Head Coach

BYU coach Mark Pope reportedly lands the head coach position at Kentucky.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions Surrounding Potential Arizona Coyotes Move To Utah

With the potential Coyotes relocation taking center stage in Utah, here are some answers to questions surrounding the NHL coming to SLC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter Charged With Stealing $16M From Baseball Star

Federal authorities charged the former longtime interpreter for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday with federal bank fraud.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Heading To Brooklyn For WNBA Draft

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is heading to Brooklyn, New York as part of the 2024 WNBA Draft next week.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Coyotes Roster: Will Team Be Competitive After Potential Move To Salt Lake?

With lots of news regarding the strong possibility of the Coyotes relocating to Salt Lake City and the NHL having a version of next season's schedule with the Coyotes playing in Utah, it's natural for fans to start thinking about the roster and potential future rosters of the team.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Full Six-Year History Of Tony Finau In Masters Tournament

The Masters Tournament is here and Utah native Tony Finau aims to secure a green jacket in a stacked pool of golfers.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Arizona Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny Addresses Relocation Reports