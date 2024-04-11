Arizona Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny Addresses Relocation Reports

SALT LAKE CITY – Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny discussed the reports of relocation to Utah surrounding his team and the impact on his players.

Coyotes coach André Tourigny talks reports of relocation to Utah

Tourigny addressed the situation during an interview with Arizona Sports‘ Wolf & Luke Show on Thursday, April 11.

During his conversation with Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski, the third-year Yotes coach how the reports of the franchise potentially moving to the Beehive State has impacted his team.

“There is a lot of impact because our player loves to play in Phoenix. They love to play for each other,” Tourigny said. “I think that it has a huge impact.”

The coach continued his comments by describing where the relocation reports have their “most impact.”

“We have 31 staff members who don’t have a contract for next year,” Tourigny explained.

The head coach said that some of the staff have families, including kids and spouses, who will be greatly impacted by a potential franchise move.

Tourigny said that if the Coyotes relocate to Utah, family members will have to choose between staying and leaving jobs to follow the franchise.

“Those kinds of things are real,” Tourigny said. “That’s real. That’s emotion. That’s real life. That’s where we’re in. That’s me as a coach.”

The impact of the Arizona Coyotes’ uncertain future and potential relocation is being felt throughout the team and its staff members, head coach Andre Tourigny told @WolfandLuke on Thursday. Full interview: https://t.co/de8NbtBJXa pic.twitter.com/hP9upznd6t — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 11, 2024

The former Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche assistant said that he has a deep affection for the Valley of the Sun and wants to remain in Arizona.

“I love Phoenix. I chose to renew in Phoenix. I want to be in Phoenix,” Tourigny stated. “I don’t know what will happen. It’s out of my control.”

Despite the reports, Tourigny is proud of his team’s ability to play through distractions and play for each other.

“They love our group. They love to play for each other,” Tourigny said.

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny spoke candidly with @WolfandLuke about how the franchise’s uncertainty is weighing on his players and staff. https://t.co/9iIkxGMWl0 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 11, 2024

Check out the audio player above to hear Tourigny’s entire interview on the Wolf & Luke Show.

Yotes close to the season

The Coyotes currently own a 34-40-5 record this season and sit in seventh place in the Central Division.

Arizona has three games remaining on its schedule. The Yotes’ next game is on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. (MT). The Coyotes close out the season vs. the Oilers at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. (MT). Both games will be broadcast on NHLPP/ESPN+.

