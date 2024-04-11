On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kentucky Reportedly Targeting BYU’s Mark Pope As Next Head Coach

Apr 11, 2024, 7:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU head coach Mark Pope will reportedly be the head coach at Kentucky.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Thursday night. Jeff Goodman from Field of 68 also reported that Pope is the focus of Kentucky’s search.

Pope has been at BYU for five seasons.

After the Wildcats received a “no” from Baylor’s Scott Drew on Thursday morning to their interest, BYU’s Mark Pope became the top target.

Sources have told KSL Sports that Pope cleared out his schedule of meetings and events on campus at BYU moments after Drew publicly expressed he was staying in Waco.

Pope was 110-52 in his five seasons as the head coach at BYU. He led the Cougars to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

This past season was perhaps his best coaching job as he led BYU into its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference and helped BYU earn a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament. BYU lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Duquesne.

Pope will replace John Calipari at Kentucky. Calipari left Lexington last week for the head coach position at Arkansas.

Pope was a former national champion in Kentucky under Rick Pitino in 1996. He was a captain on that Kentucky team that won the school its first National Championship since 1978.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Coyotes Head Coach André Tourigny Addresses Relocation Reports

Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny discussed the reports of relocation to Utah surrounding his team and the impact on his players.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions Surrounding Potential Arizona Coyotes Move To Utah

With the potential Coyotes relocation taking center stage in Utah, here are some answers to questions surrounding the NHL coming to SLC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter Charged With Stealing $16M From Baseball Star

Federal authorities charged the former longtime interpreter for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday with federal bank fraud.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Heading To Brooklyn For WNBA Draft

Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is heading to Brooklyn, New York as part of the 2024 WNBA Draft next week.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Coyotes Roster: Will Team Be Competitive After Potential Move To Salt Lake?

With lots of news regarding the strong possibility of the Coyotes relocating to Salt Lake City and the NHL having a version of next season's schedule with the Coyotes playing in Utah, it's natural for fans to start thinking about the roster and potential future rosters of the team.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Full Six-Year History Of Tony Finau In Masters Tournament

The Masters Tournament is here and Utah native Tony Finau aims to secure a green jacket in a stacked pool of golfers.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Kentucky Reportedly Targeting BYU’s Mark Pope As Next Head Coach