On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Spanish Fork Republican candidate for state senate disqualified as incumbent senator threatens lawsuit

Apr 11, 2024, 8:43 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — A Republican candidate for state senate in Spanish Fork has been officially disqualified from securing a spot on June’s primary ballot after failing to gather enough signatures.

A letter obtained by KSL TV, signed by Deputy County Clerk Brian Voeks, notifying Michael Cook of his disqualification said, “You did not submit any signatures to our office before (the) deadline,” which was 5 p.m. Monday.

The disqualification is significant because the Utah County Republican Party is now facing a threat of a lawsuit over their decision to allow Cook to participate as a convention candidate since January, despite his candidate filing explicitly stating he only chose only to gather signatures.

“You selected the box declaring you were seeking the nomination via the signature-gathering process,” the letter also states.

The county party said they never intended for Cook to become the nominee by allowing him to go through convention, only that they were allowing him to participate in the other “benefits” of the convention.

Utah County Republican Party Chair Cristy Henshaw said they were waiting until Monday’s signature candidate deadline to determine if Cook was indeed a “candidate.” The county’s letter proves he’s not.

“If he is no longer a qualified candidate with a path, then he no longer has the access granted by the Central Committee, and subject to the vote of the Executive Committee later today, he will officially be removed from this access as a candidate with any convention process benefits–which benefits never included the possibility of receiving ballot access by the Party, as that is outside the jurisdiction of the Central Committee and resides under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor,” Henshaw said in a statement.

Threat of Lawsuit

The party’s actions surrounding Cook’s convention eligibility, though, have prompted a lawsuit threat from a state senator, Mike McKell, R—Spanish Fork, whom Cook was running against for the party’s nomination

McKell is making a similar threat against Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson for altering Cook’s form after the filing deadline, arguing that he violated state election law.

“We have rules for a reason. Clearly, the Utah County Republican Party is not following the rules. They’re not following election law. That concerns me. And it’s not you know, I’m happy to have opponents. I think that’s healthy in races. But what concerns me is election integrity,” McKell said.

Restructuring and reports of a rant: Changes at the Utah County Elections Office

Even with the disqualification, the Utah County Republican Party has allowed Cook to operate as a convention candidate since a vote was taken by the County’s Central Committee in mid-January.

McKell argues that he’s been forced to spend money to gather signatures that he shouldn’t have had to. He believes he would have been the party’s nominee outright if the party hadn’t allowed that.

“Because of the cloud created, I gathered signatures at a pretty hefty cost,” McKell said.

Documents obtained by KSL TV further show that the county party was informed by the state elections office that Cook could not get on the ballot via convention nomination on March 1, when state elections Director Ryan Cowley texted Henshaw.

Further, they notified Cook of that on Jan. 23.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S, Oksana Markarova, speaking with different Utah leaders while visit...

Erin Cox

Ambassador of Ukraine to U.S. meets with Utah state and church leaders

For the first time, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, paid the Beehive State a visit.

2 hours ago

Utah legislators, supporters of the new law, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at a press conference to...

Daniel Woodruff

New Utah school safety law earns praise from victims’ families, but cost concerns persist

Family members who lost children in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history came to Utah to celebrate a new law aimed at making schools safer.

1 day ago

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at an election-night watch ...

Bill Barrow and Adriana Gomez Licon, Associated Press

Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far while defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Donald Trump says an Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions goes too far and the former president called on Arizona lawmakers to change it.

1 day ago

First Lady Abby Cox. (Photo courtesy Abby Cox on Twitter)...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, begins recovery after spinal surgery

Utah’s first lady is recovering after surgery, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

1 day ago

The press conference announcing the Restoring Ancestral Winds hotline on Monday....

Karah Brackin

Utah nonprofit launches helpline for Indigenous people experiencing domestic and sexual violence

A new statewide helpline aimed at helping Indigenous communities with domestic and sexual violence has opened its lines on Monday.

3 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2...

Seung Min Kim and Collin Binkley, Associated Press

President Joe Biden will unveil his new plan to give student loan relief to many new borrowers

President Joe Biden will announce a significant new plan next week to cancel federal student loan debt for new categories of borrowers.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Spanish Fork Republican candidate for state senate disqualified as incumbent senator threatens lawsuit