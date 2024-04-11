Jazz Send Rockets Packing With Multiple First-Half Blocks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz relied on defense in the first half against the Houston Rockets on Thursday as they racked up multiple highlight blocks.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks and Darius Bazley both got up to send shots away before halftime.

Hendricks got the block party started by swatting away a dunk attempt from fellow rookie Amen Thompson.

Hendricks was unable to get in the scoring column early but he still filled up the stat sheet.

He put up three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to go along with his block.

Bazley came off the bench and made his impact felt on the defensive end with two denials.

His first block came on a driving layup attempt from Fred VanVleet.

VanVleet led all scorers in the first half with 20 points on 7/12 from the floor.

Bazley’s second block also came on Thompson.

The Jazz trailed Houston by three at halftime in the home finale, 67-64.

No Veteran Farewell In Jazz Home Finale

The Utah Jazz will be without most of their top veterans when they host the Houston Rockets in Thursday’s home finale.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (illness), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose) will all miss the final home contest of the 2023-24 season.

The Jazz are just 3-24 in their last 27 games since the trade deadline and have lost 13 consecutive games.

Despite their difficulties over the final two months of the regular season, the Jazz are still in contention to finish the year with a winning record on their home floor.

The Jazz currently sit at 20-20 when playing at Delta Center, and can finish the season above .500 with a victory.

The last time the Jazz had a losing record at home was the 2013-14 season when they finished 16-25 in Salt Lake City.

The team has had 39 winning records at home since moving to Utah in the 1979-80 season.

