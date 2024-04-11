On the Site:
Social Media Reacts To Reports Of BYU’s Mark Pope To Kentucky

Apr 11, 2024, 8:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s Mark Pope is reportedly landing the Kentucky Wildcats head coach position.

National reports flowed in on Thursday that the Wildcats were zeroing in on BYU’s headman, who guided the Cougars to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his five years as head coach.

After the Wildcats received a “no” from Baylor’s Scott Drew on Thursday morning to their interest, BYU’s Mark Pope became the top target.

Sources have told KSL Sports that Pope cleared out his schedule of meetings and events on campus at BYU moments after Drew publicly expressed he was staying in Waco.

Pope was 110-52 in his five seasons as the head coach at BYU. He led the Cougars to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Once the news began rolling in, social media took off.

This past season was perhaps his best coaching job as he led BYU into its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference and helped BYU earn a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament. BYU lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Duquesne.

Social Media reacts to reports of Mark Pope landing the Kentucky Wildcats job

Here are some of the notable reactions.

 

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

