Tony Finau Finishes First Round Of Masters One-Under-Par

Apr 11, 2024, 8:22 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Utah native Tony Finau wrapped up his first round at the 2024 Masters Tournament at one-under-par.

26 golfers, including seven of the top 16, were unable to finish on the first day.

Tony Finau’s Round One At Augusta National

On the front nine, Finau had some ups and downs.

He started with three pars and a birdie in his first four holes. His first bogie came on hole five and he had another on hole seven.

Finau put in another par-5 birdie on hole eight and finished at even par through nine.

The back nine went a bit better for Finau.

He started with four straight pars before a third par-5 birdie on hole 13.

Finau closed out his round with five pars to end at one-under.

Finau showed consistency on the first day but didnt excel in any one area.

His average driving distance was 308 yards compared to 294 from the field. However, he hit 57% of fairways while the field averaged 72%.

He was great at hitting the greens with a 78% success rate but averaged 1.83 putts per green compared to 1.64 from the field.

Masters Scoreboard: Day One

* Asterisk marks golfers who were unable to complete round before conclusion of first day

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

2. Scottie Scheffler (-6)

3. Nicolai Højgaard* (-5)

T4. Danny Willett (-4)

T4. Max Homa* (-4)

T6. Ryan Fox (-3)

T6. Cameron Davis (-3)

T6. Tyrrell Hatton* (-3)

T9. Corey Conners (-2)

T9. Byeong Hun An (-2)

T9. Joaquín Niemann (-2)

T9. Will Zalatoris (-2)

T9. Patrick Reed* (-2)

T9. Matthieu Pavon* (-2)

T9. Ludvig Åberg* (-2)

T9. Tommy Fleetwood* (-2)

T17. Erik van Rooyen (-1)

T17. Taylor Moore (-1)

T17. Thorbjørn Olesen (-1)

T17. Lucas Glover (-1)

T17. Tony Finau (-1)

T17. Patrick Cantlay (-1)

T17. Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

T17. Rory McIlroy (-1)

T17. Cameron Smith (-1)

T17. Viktor Hovland (-1)

T17. Neal Shipley  (-1)

T17. Akshay Bhatia* (-1)

T17. Kurt Kitayama* (-1)

T17. Cameron Young* (-1)

T17. Tiger Woods* (-1)

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

