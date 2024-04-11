On the Site:
Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Tomahawk Slam In Transition

Apr 11, 2024

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the third quarter against the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks ran out on the break and threw down a nasty one-hand dunk.

The slam gave Hendricks his fifth point of the night.

After picking off the pass from Fred VanVleet, Hendricks evaded the last Houston defender and rose up above the rim.

Going into the fourth quarter, the rookie out of UCF had 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a block.

RELATED: Jazz Send Rockets Packing With Multiple First-Half Blocks

Led by Luka Samanic and Brice Sensabaugh, the Jazz went into the fourth quarter with a 2-point lead.

VanVleet was doing all he could to keep the Rockets in the game. He put up 36 points with nine made threes through three quarters.

No Veteran Farewell In Jazz Home Finale

The Utah Jazz will be without most of their top veterans when they host the Houston Rockets in Thursday’s home finale.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (illness), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose) will all miss the final home contest of the 2023-24 season.

The Jazz are just 3-24 in their last 27 games since the trade deadline and have lost 13 consecutive games.

Despite their difficulties over the final two months of the regular season, the Jazz are still in contention to finish the year with a winning record on their home floor.

The Jazz currently sit at 20-20 when playing at Delta Center, and can finish the season above .500 with a victory.

The last time the Jazz had a losing record at home was the 2013-14 season when they finished 16-25 in Salt Lake City.

The team has had 39 winning records at home since moving to Utah in the 1979-80 season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

KSL Sports

