Talen Horton-Tucker Spins Through Houston Rockets Defense, Rocks Rim

SALT LAKE CITY – In the fourth quarter against Houston, Talen Horton-Tucker put the Rocket’s defense in a spin cycle and threw down a powerful jam.

The slam put the Jazz up by one and gave Horton-Tucker his 11th point of the night.

THT saw an increase in minutes in recent weeks with multiple rotation players going down with injuries.

Against the Rockets, Horton-Tucker posted 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

He was one of seven Jazzmen to reach double figures in the home finale.

Kenny’s cleaning the glass,

Brice’s knocking down threes,

and Delta Center is LOUD 🥳

Shortly after his dunk, Horton-Tucker nailed a three to give Utah a three-point lead with four minutes left.

The Jazz and Rockets went back and forth all night in Delta Center. There were a total of 19 lead changes.

No Veteran Farewell In Jazz Home Finale

The Utah Jazz will be without most of their top veterans when they host the Houston Rockets in Thursday’s home finale.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (illness), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose) will all miss the final home contest of the 2023-24 season.

The Jazz are just 3-24 in their last 27 games since the trade deadline and have lost 13 consecutive games.

Despite their difficulties over the final two months of the regular season, the Jazz are still in contention to finish the year with a winning record on their home floor.

We've been celebrating 50 years of Jazz basketball all season long with the best fans in the association 💛🎶

The Jazz currently sit at 20-20 when playing at Delta Center, and can finish the season above .500 with a victory.

The last time the Jazz had a losing record at home was the 2013-14 season when they finished 16-25 in Salt Lake City.

The team has had 39 winning records at home since moving to Utah in the 1979-80 season.

