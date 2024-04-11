Jazz Beat Rockets In Final Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 124-121 win over the Houston Rockets in the final home game of the 2023-24 season.

The Jazz were led by Luka Samanic who scored 22 points, the second-highest scoring outing of his career.

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet led all scorers with 42.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to an 11-9 lead fueled by five quick points from Johnny Juzang.

Despite shooting just 1-4 from the three-point line, the Jazz made up for it by connecting on all five free-throw attempts in the first quarter.

After one the @utahjazz trail the @HoustonRockets 38-28. Luka Samanic leads the Jazz with 11 points. #takenotepic.twitter.com/x9Xnoi4GAF — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 12, 2024

Samanic led the Jazz with 11 points while VanVleet led all scorers with 20.

After one the Jazz trailed the Rockets 38-28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz stormed back to tie the game at 49, opening the second quarter on a 21-11 run.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 11 of his 13 first-half points in the quarter to give the Jazz’s offense a boost.

The Rockets 13-24 from three in the first half while the Jazz shot 7-19.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Rockets 67-64.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the second half on a 10-0 run taking a 74-67 lead.

After shooting 10-15 from three against the Jazz in their last meeting in Houston, VanVleet knocked down nine of ten from downtown to open the game against the Jazz.

The @utahjazz have played their best basketball in the last month against the @HoustonRockets and lead 98-96 heading into the fourth quarter. Luka Samanic has 20 points to lead the Jazz. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/21yoVNdqIC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 12, 2024

Samanic upped his scoring total to 20 while VanVleet had 36 to lead the Rockets.

At the end of three, the Jazz led the Rockets 98-96.

Fourth Quarter

Kenneth Lofton gave the Jazz a boost throughout the game scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out five assists off the bench.

Seven Jazz players scored in double-digits, including Sensabaugh and Keyonte George who combined for 37 points on 11-25 shooting.

The Jazz snapped their losing streak with a 124-121 victory over the Rockets.

