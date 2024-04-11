On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Jazz Beat Rockets In Final Home Game

Apr 11, 2024, 9:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 124-121 win over the Houston Rockets in the final home game of the 2023-24 season.

The Jazz were led by Luka Samanic who scored 22 points, the second-highest scoring outing of his career.

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet led all scorers with 42.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to an 11-9 lead fueled by five quick points from Johnny Juzang.

Despite shooting just 1-4 from the three-point line, the Jazz made up for it by connecting on all five free-throw attempts in the first quarter.

Samanic led the Jazz with 11 points while VanVleet led all scorers with 20.

After one the Jazz trailed the Rockets 38-28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz stormed back to tie the game at 49, opening the second quarter on a 21-11 run.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 11 of his 13 first-half points in the quarter to give the Jazz’s offense a boost.

The Rockets 13-24 from three in the first half while the Jazz shot 7-19.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Rockets 67-64.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the second half on a 10-0 run taking a 74-67 lead.

After shooting 10-15 from three against the Jazz in their last meeting in Houston, VanVleet knocked down nine of ten from downtown to open the game against the Jazz.

Samanic upped his scoring total to 20 while VanVleet had 36 to lead the Rockets.

At the end of three, the Jazz led the Rockets 98-96.

Fourth Quarter

Kenneth Lofton gave the Jazz a boost throughout the game scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out five assists off the bench.

Seven Jazz players scored in double-digits, including Sensabaugh and Keyonte George who combined for 37 points on 11-25 shooting.

The Jazz snapped their losing streak with a 124-121 victory over the Rockets.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

