On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mark Pope Will Be Among Highest-Paid College Coaches At Kentucky

Apr 11, 2024, 11:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Mark Pope is about to cash in at Kentucky.

The BYU head coach will reportedly land the vacant headman position with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Pope will replace former Wildcats coach John Calipari, now at Arkansas.

CBS’ Matt Norlander reported on Thursday night that Pope is set to receive a five-year contract that will pay him an average of $5.5 million annually.

That would make Pope the sixth-highest-paid coach in college basketball, based on salaries from USA Today in the 2023-24 season. The only coaches with bigger salaries than Pope are Bill Self at Kansas, Calipari at Arkansas, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Bruce Pearl at Auburn, and Rick Barnes from Tennessee.

Three of those coaches Mark Pope will be contending with in the SEC.

Pope’s reported $5.5 million salary would be higher than the salaries of Baylor’s Scott Drew ($5.1 million) and UConn’s Dan Hurley ($5 million) from the 2023-24 season. With both coaches receiving interest from Kentucky, both may have higher salaries next year.

Regardless, Pope’s salary puts him among college basketball’s highest-paid coaches.

The salary Pope earned at BYU is unknown because the school is a private institution owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But it’s safe to say his salary was nowhere near the Top 10 salaries in college basketball.

Pope coached at BYU for five seasons and posted a record of 110-52. He led BYU to two NCAA Tournament appearances but didn’t win a game in March Madness.

Throughout Pope’s nine years as a head coach in college basketball, which includes four years at Utah Valley, Pope has a record of 187-108.

He now takes on one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball at Kentucky.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Beat Rockets In Final Home Game

The Utah Jazz snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 124-121 win over the Houston Rockets in the final home game of the 2023-24 season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker Spins Through Houston Rockets Defense, Rocks Rim

In the fourth quarter against Houston, Talen Horton-Tucker put the Rocket's defense in a spin cycle and threw down a powerful jam.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Tomahawk Slam In Transition

In the third quarter against Houston, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks ran out on the break and threw down a nasty one-hand dunk.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Finishes First Round Of Masters One-Under-Par

Utah native Tony Finau wrapped up his first round at the Masters at one-under-par. 26 golfers were unable to finish on the first day.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To Reports Of BYU’s Mark Pope To Kentucky

Social media takes off to news of Mark Pope reportedly landing the Kentucky Wildcats head coach job.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Send Rockets Packing With Multiple First-Half Blocks

The Utah Jazz relied on defense in the first half against the Houston Rockets on Thursday as they racked up multiple highlight blocks.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Mark Pope Will Be Among Highest-Paid College Coaches At Kentucky