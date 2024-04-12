On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

Apr 12, 2024, 6:37 AM

FILE: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas ...

FILE: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to police Thursday on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.

A spokeswoman for Rice’s attorney confirmed to The Associated Press that Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Rice is being represented by Texas state Sen. Royce West.

Rice was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto, and West said he was released on bond Thursday night.

In an emailed statement, West emphasized what he called Rice’s “continued cooperation with law enforcement.”

“Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident,” the lawyer said.

Rice said last week on Instagram that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in the wreck.

On Wednesday, Dallas police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rice, 23, for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

West said previously that Rice was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash happened March 30.

Theodore Knox, 21, was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said, and arrest warrants were issued for Knox on the same range of counts as for Rice. Dallas police said Thursday night that Knox was not currently in custody.

Southern Methodist University said earlier in the day that, after learning of the arrest warrant, Knox had been suspended from its football team. Knox’s attorney, Deandra Grant, said her client was cooperating with law enforcement.

Police have alleged that Rice and Knox were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control, and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain collision.

Rice and Knox allegedly left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, according to police. Four people involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills and played college football at nearby Southern Methodist, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put him on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he became one of the few dependable options in their passing game.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash