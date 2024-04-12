On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mark Pope calls Kentucky job ‘pinnacle of coaching in college basketball’

Apr 12, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY MITCH HARPER


KSLTV.com

PROVO – Mark Pope to Kentucky is official.

The Kentucky Wildcats announced Mark Pope as their 23rd head coach on Friday morning. This concludes his five-year tenure at BYU, which began in 2019.

Kentucky officially hires Mark Pope

Kentucky pursued coaches such as Baylor’s Scott Drew and reportedly UConn’s Dan Hurley. But they zeroed in on Pope, a former captain and alum of Kentucky royalty, the 1996 National Championship team.

“Mark Pope not only brings an impressive record in nine years as a head coach, but also a love of the University of Kentucky and a complete understanding of what our program means to the people of our state,” Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement. “As a captain on the ‘96 championship team, Mark was a beloved and respected teammate. As a head coach, he is highly regarded nationally as an innovator. His teams run a unique and dynamic up-tempo offense and they get after it on defense. He is a strong recruiter with international ties and a person of integrity.

“He fully embraces our high expectations and standards and I know that as our fans get reacquainted with Mark, they will be eager to join him on what promises to be an exciting ride.”

Mark Pope was 110-52 during his five seasons with the BYU basketball program. He led the Cougars to two NCAA Tournament appearances, which would have been three if not for the COVID-19 pandemic taking away the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Pope calls Kentucky the ‘pinnacle of coaching in college basketball’

Pope, who was linked to coaching searches at Washington, USC, and Louisville, ends up at his dream job with the Kentucky Wildcats.

“The University of Kentucky is the pinnacle of coaching in college basketball. It’s the definition of blueblood program where hanging a banner is the expectation ever year,” Pope said. “Equally as important, UK changed my life forever as a human being. The love and passion I have for this program, this University and the people of the Commonwealth goes to the depth of my soul.

“I’m thankful to Dr. (Eli) Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for this opportunity. I’m proud to be your next head coach and I can’t wait to do this together!”

Pope will reportedly make $5.5 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Yesterday, when national reports surfaced that Mark Pope was in the mix to land the Kentucky head coach position, Pope’s old Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino told NJ.com that Pope would be “an unbelievable choice” to lead the Wildcats program.

BYU has begun its search for a new head coach. Some notable targets for the position include Utah assistant coach Chris Burgess and UNLV assistant Barret Peery.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Kiersten Nunez

Friends speak out as search continues for missing Davis County woman

The search continues for a missing 80-year-old woman out of West Bountiful. A Silver Alert was first issued Monday for Kay Prince Vest.

3 hours ago

Dave Donegan showing Matt Gephardt the items that were broken in his move....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How liable is a moving company if your stuff gets damaged?

Dave Donegan’s home was just about to go into renovation, so he hired a moving and storage company to hold onto his household goods while work was underway.

12 hours ago

Kevin Franke speaking about his relationship with his wife and children....

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Kevin Franke sues Jodi Hildebrandt for ‘intentional’ emotional harm, negligence

The father of children who were abused by the "8 Passengers" blogger is suing his wife's business partner for negligence and causing intentional emotional harm.

13 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)...

Carlysle Price

Roy High School student found with a loaded hand gun

Roy High School was placed into a "HOLD" status Thursday afternoon after the school resource officer received an anonymous tip a student brought a hand gun to school, according to officials.

13 hours ago

Michael Cook, who was running for the Republican nomination for Spanish Fork's District 25 senate s...

Lindsay Aerts

Spanish Fork Republican candidate for state senate disqualified as incumbent senator threatens lawsuit

A Republican senator is threatening a lawsuit claiming the Utah County Republican Party wasted his time and resources on a race that ultimately ended with his opponent being disqualified.

13 hours ago

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S, Oksana Markarova, speaking with different Utah leaders while visit...

Erin Cox

Ambassador of Ukraine to U.S. meets with Utah state and church leaders

For the first time, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, paid the Beehive State a visit.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Mark Pope calls Kentucky job ‘pinnacle of coaching in college basketball’