How To Watch Utah Football’s 22 Forever Spring Game

Apr 12, 2024, 11:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring camp is over for the Utes, and fans have an opportunity to get a little glimpse into what Utah football has been working on in their 22 Forever Spring Game.

Utah is returning a good chunk of talent from past successful seasons as well as adding in some exciting new talent as the Utes make their move to the Big 12 in 2024.

Headlining the returning talent is, of course, quarterback Cam Rising along with tight end Brant Kuithe, running back Micah Bernard, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid, and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn among many others.

How To Watch Utah Football In The 22 Forever Spring Game

  • WHEN: Saturday, April 13
  • TIME: 11:00 am MT
  • WHERE: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • BUY TICKETS: Here
  • CHANNEL: The Pac-12 Networks

Additional 22 Forever Spring Game Information

  • ROSTERS: Red Team, White Team
  • PARKING: Parking is free on campus on Saturday, however, the East and West lots at Rice-Eccles Stadium will not be open for public parking.

Checkout These 22 Forever Spring Game Activities

22 Forever Spring Game Weather Forecast

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

How To Watch Utah Football’s 22 Forever Spring Game