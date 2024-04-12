How To Watch Utah Football’s 22 Forever Spring Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring camp is over for the Utes, and fans have an opportunity to get a little glimpse into what Utah football has been working on in their 22 Forever Spring Game.

Utah is returning a good chunk of talent from past successful seasons as well as adding in some exciting new talent as the Utes make their move to the Big 12 in 2024.

Headlining the returning talent is, of course, quarterback Cam Rising along with tight end Brant Kuithe, running back Micah Bernard, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid, and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn among many others.

How To Watch Utah Football In The 22 Forever Spring Game

WHEN: Saturday, April 13

Saturday, April 13 TIME: 11:00 am MT

11:00 am MT WHERE: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah BUY TICKETS: Here

Here CHANNEL: The Pac-12 Networks

Additional 22 Forever Spring Game Information

ROSTERS: Red Team, White Team

Red Team, White Team PARKING: Parking is free on campus on Saturday, however, the East and West lots at Rice-Eccles Stadium will not be open for public parking.

Checkout These 22 Forever Spring Game Activities

Meet over forty @Utah_Football players at our 22 Forever Spring Pre-Game event THIS Saturday!

22 Forever Spring Game Weather Forecast

Saturday Forecast ☀️😎 Perfect day for some spring football.

