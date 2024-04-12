On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Chad Daybell trial
BYU Guard Dallin Hall Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 12, 2024, 11:49 AM

PROVO, Utah – One of the top players from the 2024 BYU basketball team is in the Transfer Portal.

BYU guard Dallin Hall has entered the portal.

BYU basketball guard Dallin Hall is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The news comes one day after Mark Pope landed the head coach job with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Hall has started in 54 games during his first two seasons with the BYU basketball program. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds last season and helped BYU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

The Plain City, Utah native earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors during BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

Hall was instrumental in helping BYU win a memorable game against nationally ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence in February.

Throughout BYU’s first Big 12 season, Hall was often a barometer for how well BYU would play. If Hall took care of the basketball, BYU often won. In games where Hall had three turnovers or more, BYU was 2-5 in those games against league foes.

Hall finished his sophomore season with an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. That was in the Top 20 among players in the Big 12 Conference.

Hall’s entry into the Transfer Portal is the second scholarship player from BYU to enter this cycle. He joins Marcus Adams Jr., who entered in March.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

