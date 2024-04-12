AD Tom Holmoe Sees BYU Basketball In ‘Position Of Strength’ After Mark Pope

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe is set to embark on his third coaching search for the BYU basketball program.

Holmoe has been the AD at BYU since 2005. While overseeing the BYU athletic department, he has delivered successful head coaches for BYU hoops.

His first hire in 2005 was Dave Rose, who went on to win 348 games at BYU. After Rose announced his retirement in 2019, Holmoe hired Mark Pope, who guided BYU to two NCAA Tournaments and a successful first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Now Holmoe looks to hit it out of the park again with his next men’s basketball hire. Time is ticking as BYU had one of its star players, Dallin Hall, enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday.

The veteran athletic director was in Daytona Beach, Florida, yesterday, supporting the BYU Cheer Team as they prepare for the NCA College Nationals.

His search for BYU’s next head coach is well underway.

On Friday, after Kentucky officially announced Mark Pope as their new head coach, Holmoe issued a statement.

“We want to thank Coach Pope for all that he has given to the BYU men’s basketball program in his nine years here as an assistant and head coach,” Holmoe said. “His unique combination of passion, dedication, creativity and excitement has inspired our BYU community. He led our team to a very successful inaugural Big 12 season, and left the program in a position of strength moving forward. There is a lot for Cougar Nation to be excited about right now. We wish Mark all the best as the head coach at his alma mater. He will always be a part of our BYU family.”

Some of the potential top targets for the BYU basketball job include Utah assistant coach Chris Burgess and UNLV assistant Barret Peery.

