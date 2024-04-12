Sexton Doubtful As Jazz Face Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday in the penultimate game of their 2023-24 season.

The Jazz will close the season on the road Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors.

With a win in either matchup, the Jazz can earn their 10th road victory of the season.

Related: Jazz Snap 13-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Rockets

Collin Sexton Doubtful As Jazz Meet Clippers

The Jazz could welcome Collin Sexton back after missing the last two games due to illness.

Sexton had appeared in all 78 games so far this season before the illness, but was upgraded to doubtful Friday morning.

Jazz Injury Report: OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left SI inflammation) OUT – John Collins (back spasms) OUT – Kris Dunn (left foot inflammation) OUT – Walker Kessler (nasal fracture) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder impingement) DOUBTFUL – Collin Sexton (illness) pic.twitter.com/UlUusApP9G — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2024

The Jazz will still be without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose).

With a loss, the Jazz would guarantee themselves the eighth-best odds of winning the draft lottery in May.

Clippers Can Lock Up Home-Court Advantage

Though the Clippers know they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, they can guarantee themselves home-court advantage with a win on Friday night.

The Clippers lead the Mavericks by just one game in the standings but need only one more victory this season to relegate Dallas to the fifth seed via the tiebreaker.

Kawhi Leonard is out for the Clippers due to knee soreness while James Harden is listed as questionable with a right foot injury.

Paul George is set to return after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers.

How To Watch Jazz And Clippers

The Jazz will face the Clippers on Friday at 8:30 pm MST in Los Angeles. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops