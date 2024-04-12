On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
KSLSPORTS FEED

Sexton Doubtful As Jazz Face Clippers

Apr 12, 2024, 3:27 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday in the penultimate game of their 2023-24 season.

The Jazz will close the season on the road Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors.

With a win in either matchup, the Jazz can earn their 10th road victory of the season.

Related: Jazz Snap 13-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Rockets

Collin Sexton Doubtful As Jazz Meet Clippers

The Jazz could welcome Collin Sexton back after missing the last two games due to illness.

Sexton had appeared in all 78 games so far this season before the illness, but was upgraded to doubtful Friday morning.

The Jazz will still be without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose).

With a loss, the Jazz would guarantee themselves the eighth-best odds of winning the draft lottery in May.

Clippers Can Lock Up Home-Court Advantage

Though the Clippers know they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, they can guarantee themselves home-court advantage with a win on Friday night.

The Clippers lead the Mavericks by just one game in the standings but need only one more victory this season to relegate Dallas to the fifth seed via the tiebreaker.

Kawhi Leonard is out for the Clippers due to knee soreness while James Harden is listed as questionable with a right foot injury.

Paul George is set to return after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers.

How To Watch Jazz And Clippers

The Jazz will face the Clippers on Friday at 8:30 pm MST in Los Angeles. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

