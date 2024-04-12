Report: Runnin’ Ute Forward Wilguens Exacte Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes now have two players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after reports surfaced that forward Wilguens Exacte entered on Friday, April 12.

Exacte joins guard Rollie Worster in the portal looking for a new opportunity for 2025.

After making a bit of a splash his freshman season, Exacte missed all of his sophomore year dealing with a season-ending injury.

Utah sophomore forward Wilguens Exacte Jr. of Canada has entered the transfer portal. In 2022-23, he averaged 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.https://t.co/MCv5STnI1u — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 12, 2024

Utah Basketball Looking To Grow More In 2024-25

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament, and not making the NIT Championship, the Utes had one of their most successful seasons in years in 2023-24, posting a 22-15 record including a 17-2 record at home.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 to everyone that made this season possible‼️ ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lE8nJzCk6T — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) April 3, 2024

Utah did recently add a piece to the puzzle for next season in Rice transfer Keanu Dawes on April 7.

However, there is plenty more work for head coach Craig Smith and his staff to do in the portal to prepare for the season ahead.

With Worster and Exacte’s depatures and Dawes’ entrance, the Runnin’ Utes still have four spots to fill as they begin preparations to move to the Big 12 Conference.

