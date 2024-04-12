On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Runnin’ Ute Forward Wilguens Exacte Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 12, 2024, 3:34 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes now have two players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after reports surfaced that forward Wilguens Exacte entered on Friday, April 12.

Exacte joins guard Rollie Worster in the portal looking for a new opportunity for 2025.

After making a bit of a splash his freshman season, Exacte missed all of his sophomore year dealing with a season-ending injury.

Utah Basketball Looking To Grow More In 2024-25

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament, and not making the NIT Championship, the Utes had one of their most successful seasons in years in 2023-24, posting a 22-15 record including a 17-2 record at home.

Utah did recently add a piece to the puzzle for next season in Rice transfer Keanu Dawes on April 7.

However, there is plenty more work for head coach Craig Smith and his staff to do in the portal to prepare for the season ahead.

With Worster and Exacte’s depatures and Dawes’ entrance, the Runnin’ Utes still have four spots to fill as they begin preparations to move to the Big 12 Conference.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

