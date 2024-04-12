Real Salt Lake Aims For First Win Over Columbus Crew Since 2019

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake hopes to continue its streak of earning points as the club welcomes the Columbus Crew of the Eastern Conference.

Real Salt Lake hosts Columbus Crew

RSL will host Columbus at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 13.

It will be the third meeting between the two clubs since June 2022. However, Real Salt Lake hasn’t defeated Columbus since 2019.

In the last contest between RSL and the Crew, Columbus cruised to a 4-0 result. On June 25, 2022, the two clubs played to a scoreless draw.

Real Salt Lake’s last victory over Columbus was a 1-0 win on July 3, 2019.

Columbus owns a 2-2-1 edge in the last five matches with RSL.

Chicho vs. Cucho

Two players to watch in the contest are RSL’s Chicho Arango and Columbus’ Cucho Hernández.

This season, Arango is tied for first place in Major League Soccer for points and goals scored. He’s posted six goals, including four in RSL’s last two matches.

Hernández is tied for 11th place amongst MLS’ top scorers with six points and three goals this season.

However, Hernández hasn’t scored in Columbus’ last two games and is looking for his first goal since March 16.

RSL’s match against the Columbus Crew is slated for kickoff on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

