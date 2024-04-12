Report: Arizona Coyotes Players Informed Of Relocation To Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Arizona Coyotes players received word in a team meeting that the franchise is relocating to Utah, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

The hockey insider reported the outcome of the meeting on Friday, April 12.

The Coyotes reportedly had a meeting with general manager Bill Armstrong before puck drop for a road game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

“There is word tonight the Arizona Coyotes players were informed in a meeting they are going to Utah. Players and staff may be headed to Salt Lake City right after Wednesday’s game to check out the facilities and the city,” Friedman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There is word tonight the Arizona Coyotes players were informed in a meeting they are going to Utah. Players and staff may be headed to Salt Lake City right after Wednesday’s game to check out the facilities and the city — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 13, 2024

