Utah Warriors Drop Tight Contest Following Last-Minute Dallas Try

DALLAS – The Utah Warriors lost a heartbreaker on the road, 22-20, in Dallas as the Jackals secured their first home win of the season.

Dallas trailed by three down the stretch but scored a try with just seconds left on the clock to come out on top.

Warriors Jackals

The Dallas Jackals hosted the Utah Warriors at Globe Life Park on Friday, April 12.

Utah dropped to 2-4 with the 22-20 loss to the Jackals.

First Half

The Jackals started with the ball and immediately started marching down the field.

It took just two minutes for Dallas to punch it in for the first try of the game. The conversion kick was made to make it 7-0.

First try of the weekend goes to @DallasJackals‘ Canadian-eligible winger Nic Benn after a brilliant set of hands to give the home side an early 7-0 lead! 📺 @therugbynetwork | #DALvUTAH | #MLR2024 pic.twitter.com/AFpgKNbqwA — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) April 13, 2024

On the Warriors’ first possession, they were able to make some good progress before a penalty stopped play and gave them a chance at three points.

Utah knocked it through the uprights to make the score 7-3.

The Warriors got a big stop the next time down and went back on the attack.

In the 14th minute, Isaia Kruse took an excellent line and rolled over the tackler for Utah’s first try of the game.

The Warriors’ struggles on conversion kicks in their last game didnt carry over as they secured the two points and a 10-7 lead.

14′

Mika Kruse with the try!

Conversion by Joel Hodgson is good

UT 10 – 7 DAL#ForTheNation | #DALvUTAH pic.twitter.com/Dh7ZIVfXlP — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) April 13, 2024

The next 15 minutes saw nothing but hard-nosed defense from both sides.

Neither Utah nor Dallas were able to make much progress without being met by the opposing defense.

In the 32nd minute, Dallas finally broke through and scored their second try of the match.

The Jackals nailed the conversion kick to make it 14-10.

Dallas held onto its four-point lead going into the break.

Halftime

UT 10 – 14 DAL

We’ll be right back!#ForTheNation | #DALvUTAH — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) April 13, 2024

Second Half

After a couple of possessions from both sides, the Jackals got within feet of the try-line in the 50th minute.

Utah held strong with their backs against the wall and got the ball back.

In the 52nd and 55th minutes, Utah and Dallas exchanged penalty kicks.

Both were good, making the score 17-13.

55′

Joel Hodgson kicks it through!

UT 13 – 17 DAL#ForTheNation | #DALvUTAH pic.twitter.com/ungCqqn1Dd — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) April 13, 2024

In the 64th minute, Utah found a gap and got through for a try but the score was called back due to a penalty.

The Warriors got redemption just a few minutes later.

Utah wing Michael Manson had a solo highlight as he kicked the ball through, caught up to it, and carried it into the in-goal area to give the Warriors their first lead of the game.

The conversion kick was made, 20-17.

69′

Michael Manson with the kick to himself!

Kick is good

UT 20 – 17 DAL#ForTheNation | #DALvUTAH pic.twitter.com/lHrepcFXNM — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) April 13, 2024

Utah dominated possession down the stretch.

However, Dallas took the ball with five minutes on the clock and began moving down the field.

In the 79th minute, Dallas put all of its players in a scrum and pushed forward for a last-minute try to take the lead.

The Jackals picked up their first home win of the season, 22-20.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.