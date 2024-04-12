Tony Finau Makes 2024 Masters Cut Despite Slow Second Round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Utah native Tony Finau didnt have his best performance on the second day of the 2024 Masters Tournament but he still made the cut.

Finau was tied for 17th after the first day and fell down to T44 going into the third round.

Tony Finau’s Round Two At Augusta National

After starting the second day with three straight pars, Finau looked like he would hold onto his top-20 spot.

His first slip-up came on the fourth hole when he took five shots to find the hole on a par-3.

Finau made a birdie on hole 7 but his progress was quickly erased with a bogey on hole 8.

He finished the front nine at two-over-par.

Three things to know for Masters Friday. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SLx0oTYpEw — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2024

Windy conditions were not kind to Finau or any of the other golfers.

With wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, every shot had a level of unpredictability.

This was especially true for Finau on the back nine.

He recorded a bogey on holes 10, 11, and 12.

Birdies on 13 and 15 stopped the bleeding a bit. But, a double-bogey on 17 and a bogey on 18 resulted in Finau finishing at six-over-par on the second day.

Once again, putting was the main problem for Finau.

He averaged 1.78 putts per green in regulation compared to 1.63 from the field.

Finau was more consistent with his tee-offs compared to the first round. He hit 57% of fairways on Thursday compared to 71% on Friday.

Masters Scoreboard: Day Two

T1. Max Homa (-6)

T1. Scottie Scheffler (-6)

T1. Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

4. Nicolai Højgaard (-4)

T5. Collin Morikawa (-3)

T5. Cameron Davis (-3)

7. Ludvig Åberg (-2)

T8. Tommy Fleetwood (-1)

T8. Cameron Smith (-1)

T8. Matthieu Pavon (-1)

T8. Cameron Young (-1)

T8. Byeong Hun An (-1)

T8. Ryan Fox (-1)

T8. Danny Willett (-1)

T15. Patrick Reed (E)

T15. Adam Schenk (E)

T15. Sepp Straka (E)

T15. Xander Schauffele (E)

T15. Kurt Kitayama (E)

T15. Lucas Glover (E)

T15. Matt Fitzpatrick (E)

T22. Eric Cole (+1)

T22. Tiger Woods (+1)

T24. Brooks Koepka (+2)

T24. Tyrrell Hatton (+2)

T24. Harris English (+2)

T24. Taylor Moore (+2)

T24. Patrick Cantlay (+2)

T24. Corey Conners (+2)

T30. Shane Lowry (+3)

T30. Akshay Bhatia (+3)

T30. Neal Shipley (+3)

T30. Erik van Rooyen (+3)

T30. Will Zalatoris (+3)

T35. Vijay Singh (+4)

T35. Adam Hadwin (+4)

T35. Jason Day (+4)

T35. Denny McCarthy (+4)

T35. Sahith Theegala (+4)

T35. Min Woo Lee (+4)

T35. Phil Mickelson (+4)

T35. Rory McIlroy (+4)

T35. Joaquín Niemann (+4)

T44. Keegan Bradley (+5)

T44. J.T. Poston (+5)

T44. Camilo Villegas (+5)

T44. Chris Kirk (+5)

T44. Jon Rahm (+5)

T44. Tony Finau (+5)

T50. José María Olazábal (+6)

T50. Grayson Murray (+6)

T50. Adam Scott (+6)

T50. Rickie Fowler (+6)

T50. Hideki Matsuyama (+6)

T50. Luke List (+6)

T50. Si Woo Kim (+6)

T50. Jake Knapp (+6)

T50. Russell Henley (+6)

T50. Tom Kim (+6)

T50. Thorbjørn Olesen (+6)

