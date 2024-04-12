Second-Quarter Run Brings Utah Jazz Back Into LA Clippers Game

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Jazz went down by double digits in the first quarter to the Los Angeles Clippers but fought back in the second to take the lead.

Utah opened the second on a 26-10 run and led by three with four minutes until the half.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had a great first half in Crypto.com Arena.

He led all scorers with 20 points on 7/11 from the floor. He added five rebounds and five assists.

Jazz fans, allow us to reintroduce you: meet KENNETH LOFTON JR 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wkyTivJ5GY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 13, 2024

Luka Samanic was the only other Jazzman to reach double figures in the first two quarters.

Darius Bazley, Johnny Juzang, and Talen Horton-Tucker also poured in some buckets as the Jazz went on the run.

Utah led by one at halftime, 61-60.

Clippers Host Jazz In Second To Last Game Of Season

The Utah Jazz will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday in the penultimate game of their 2023-24 season.

The Jazz will close the season on the road Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors.

With a win in either matchup, the Jazz can earn their 10th road victory of the season.

Jazz Injury Report: OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left SI inflammation) OUT – John Collins (back spasms) OUT – Kris Dunn (left foot inflammation) OUT – Walker Kessler (nasal fracture) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder impingement) DOUBTFUL – Collin Sexton (illness) pic.twitter.com/UlUusApP9G — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2024

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose).

With a loss, the Jazz would guarantee themselves the eighth-best odds of winning the draft lottery in May.

Though the Clippers know they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, they can guarantee themselves home-court advantage with a win on Friday night.

The Clippers lead the Mavericks by just one game in the standings but need only one more victory this season to relegate Dallas to the fifth seed via the tiebreaker.

