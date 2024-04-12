Utah Royals Shutout, Downed By Marta, Orlando Pride

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals suffered their second straight loss and third defeat of the season courtesy of Marta and the Orlando Pride.

Royals fall to Pride

The Royals hosted the Pride at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Friday, April 12.

Utah lost to Orlando, 1-0.

On to next week pic.twitter.com/RaQ3qjyI7w — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) April 13, 2024

The match leaned the way of the visiting side from the opening kickoff. Orlando had multiple chances and pressured Utah throughout the first minutes of action at AFF.

Despite a half controlled by the visitors, the Royals also saw a few opportunities, but they were unable to take advantage. The match entered halftime at 0-0 on the scoreboard.

During the opening half, Orlando controlled the ball for 51.5 percent of the first 45 minutes. The Pride also outshot Utah, 7-3. However, all three of the Royals’ shots were on frame. Orlando only had one shot on target in the first half.

Following the break, the Pride continued to press the Royals.

In the 68th minute, Marta found the back of the net to break the scoreless drought and give the Pride the first goal of the contest. Marta’s strike gave Orlando a 1-0 advantage midway through the second half.

Like the first half, both teams continued to have chances presented in the final 45 minutes of game time.

However, the match reached the 90-minute mark without an additional score. Officials ruled that nine minutes of stoppage time needed to be added on.

Utah had a shot at the goal in stoppage time. However, a deflection drew the ball off target. Orlando played keep-away to the best of its ability during the closing minutes and secured three points in Utah.

The Royals finished the match with only five shots (all on goal) vs. 14 shots by the Pride, including their four shots on frame.

Next Match for Utah Royals

With the loss, the Royals dropped to a 1-0-3 record this season.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Drop Season Opener To Chicago In Front Of Sold-Out Crowd

Utah’s next match is on the road against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, April 20 at 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KMYU, NWSL+, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

👑 x 11 pic.twitter.com/VmfVWerzCa — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) April 13, 2024

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland