Keyonte George Throws Down Strong One-Hand Dunk Off Back Cut

Apr 12, 2024, 10:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – In the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George got up for a statement one-hand dunk off an assist from Omer Yurtseven.

The slam opened scoring for the Jazz in the second half and gave George his fifth point of the night.

The rookie had a slow first half but took off in the third quarter.

George scored eight points in the first six minutes of the quarter.

The Jazz went up by 11 on the backs of George and Johnny Juzang. Juzang scored six points during the same stretch.

Through three quarters, Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the Jazz in scoring with 20 points, all of which came in the first half.

RELATED: Second-Quarter Run Brings Utah Jazz Back Into LA Clippers Game

Going into the fourth, the Jazz led by one, 86-85.

Clippers Host Jazz In Second To Last Game Of Season

The Utah Jazz will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday in the penultimate game of their 2023-24 season.

The Jazz will close the season on the road Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Warriors.

With a win in either matchup, the Jazz can earn their 10th road victory of the season.

Related: Jazz Snap 13-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Rockets

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose).

With a loss, the Jazz would guarantee themselves the eighth-best odds of winning the draft lottery in May.

Though the Clippers know they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, they can guarantee themselves home-court advantage with a win on Friday night.

The Clippers lead the Mavericks by just one game in the standings but need only one more victory this season to relegate Dallas to the fifth seed via the tiebreaker.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

