BYU Softball Pulls Off Upset At No. 2 Oklahoma

Apr 12, 2024, 10:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU Softball pulled off its best win of their inaugural Big 12 season.

The Cougars defeated No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman, handing the Sooners their first home loss in Big 12 play since 2017.

BYU softball defeats No. 2 Oklahoma 9-4

BYU defeated Oklahoma 9-4 on Friday night in front of 4,385 fans in Norman. It was BYU’s first win over a Top-Five team since defeating No. 2 Tennessee in 2014.

The victory gives BYU a chance to win the series over the three-time defending National Champions on Saturday.

BYU jumped to a 3-0 lead midway through the third inning. Oklahoma tied the game at four in the bottom of the fourth inning before BYU jumped back in front in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs to lead 6-4.

The defense from BYU maintained the two-run lead as Ailana Agbayani completed a double play to get the Cougars out of the fifth inning.

BYU scored three more runs in the top of the seventh to close out the upset win in Norman.

In total, BYU had 11 hits on Oklahoma. It was the most hits allowed by a Sooners team since 2021, and it was the second time since that season that they had allowed a double-digit hit total.

The Cougars improve to 22-18 overall and 5-12 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma falls to 37-4 this season and 14-3 in the Big 12.

On Saturday, the two teams will square off in the series closeout at noon (MT) on SoonerVision on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

