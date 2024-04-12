Jazz Stun Clippers With Win On The Road

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-109 on the road, winning their second game in as many nights.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the Jazz with 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.

The Clippers were led by Bones Hyland with 20.

First Quarter

The Clippers jumped out to an early 17-7 lead behind six quick points from Paul George.

The Jazz shot just 1-9 from three in the first quarter while LA shot 4-9.

Kennth Lofton Jr. led the Jazz with seven points while the Clippers were led by George and Ivica Zubac who scored 10 points each.

After one the Jazz trailed the Clippers 38-27.

Second Quarter

Lofton upped his scoring total to 20 as the Jazz opened the quarter on a 19-9 run.

After the Jazz first quarter struggles, the Clippers followed, knocking down just 1-9 from downtown in the frame.

Luka Samanic scored 11 points in the first half, while Bones Hyland led the Clippers with 12 off the bench.

At the break, the Jazz led the Clippers 61-60.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to build a 69-60 lead.

After learning they’d locked up the fourth seed at halftime, the Clippers rested their starters in the second half.

The lead climbed to as large as 11, but the Clippers responded as the Jazz were unable to extend the gap.

Through three the Jazz led the Clippers 86-85.

Fourth Quarter

Bones Hyland scored 20 points off the bench, leading the Clippers to a 105-104 lead with three minutes left in the game.

The Clippers had a chance to win the game but Norman Powell missed a three in the final seconds.

The Jazz beat the Clippers 110-109.

