Tom Holmoe Promotes BYU’s NIL Collective Amid Basketball Coach Search

Apr 13, 2024, 12:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe is conducting his third men’s basketball head coach search.

The previous two times turned out to be excellent hires for BYU. First, it was Dave Rose, followed by Mark Pope.

As Mark Pope flies off to Lexington on Saturday morning to make his Kentucky introduction, Holmoe is working to deliver another strong head coach hire.

But this search will be the first in the name, image, and likeness era. Since July 1, 2021, NIL has taken center stage in how programs construct their rosters.

Tom Holmoe sends a message to BYU fans during basketball coach search

BYU’s official NIL collective is The Royal Blue, which has been operating since December 2022.

The Royal Blue accepts donations from fans, and 100% of the proceeds go back to BYU athletes. Fans can make one-time or recurring donations to teams of their choice, such as the men’s basketball program.

With star guard Dallin Hall and starting center Aly Khalifa entering the transfer portal after Kentucky hired Pope, the portal remaining open until May 1, NIL is a more significant topic than ever for BYU basketball.

BYU builds differently

Holmoe shared a message for BYU fans on The Royal Blue’s social media platforms. He began by emphasizing that BYU differs from anywhere else in college athletics.

“Cougs, here at BYU, we are different. We build different. We’ve always had to approach athletics in a way that’s different. We have a different focus and a different mission,” said Holmoe. “Different can be really good. As an athletic department and with the increased support of our collective, the Royal Blue, we are doing NIL different. And in a way, that can be really good.”

Holmoe then pitched to fans on joining The Royal Blue.

“We have the ability to compete, to recruit, and retain like never before,” said Holmoe. “Now, more than ever, as we look to build off our men’s basketball program’s great success last season and maintain stability. We can all help.

“You the fans are part of all of our success. And rain or shine, you show up for our teams. You contribute to all of the new heights we’ve climbed to. You’ll be there with us next season. The Royal Blue will be right there too.

“Our collective is an important part of our stability moving forward. Royal Blue is there to take care of our current players, our future players, once they’re here, and our future coach. Get involved. Be engaged, be in our venues, cheer on our teams, support the collective, support our beloved athletes. Amazing things are coming for BYU athletics.”

Holmoe now continues in his search for the next BYU basketball head coach.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

