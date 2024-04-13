On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Coyotes Owner Still Plans To Bid On Land In Phoenix Earmarked For NHL Arena

Apr 13, 2024, 1:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIX – Despite the imminent sale and relocation of his team to Salt Lake City, Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo still plans to bid on and win the auction on June 27 for land in northeast Phoenix, on which he hopes to build a hockey arena suitable to host an NHL team.

In the agreement of the sale of the team, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has agreed to give the Coyotes five years to secure land and an arena, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports.

RELATED: Arizona Coyotes Players Reportedly Informed Of Relocation To Utah

If that happens, the Coyotes would then be able to start the process of bringing an NHL team back to Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

The sale of the Coyotes to Ryan Smith, a deal that is not finalized but will get done, will be for $1.2 billion, of which Meruelo will get $1 billion.

The other $200 million will go to the NHL and will be distributed, as a relocation fee, to the other NHL owners.

Meruelo agreed to sell the team after he secured a contractual right to reactivate the franchise within five years of the date of the agreement and trigger an expansion draft if an arena is built. This would require him to pay back the $1 billion that he is getting from the sale to Smith.

Meruelo will retain ownership of the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes’ affiliate in the American Hockey League, and will negotiate to be an affiliate of the new team in Salt Lake City. He will explore moving the team from Tucson to the Valley so it can play its home games at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

The tract of land in northeast Phoenix is located on the northwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road near Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The Coyotes said that the development would include a 17,000-seat arena and 150,000-square-foot practice facility.

It would also feature a concert venue for a live music theater for 3,000 attendees, 400,000 square feet of retail and a multi-purpose watch party plaza equipped with a supersized screen for viewing events. The district would be covered by a 170,000-square-foot canopy spanning the arena to the theater.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Coyotes’ Andre Tourigny Impressed With Team’s Resiliency Amid Utah Relocation Talks

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny’s squad showed up with two big wins over some of the NHL’s best amid a firestorm of relocation talk.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Holmoe Promotes BYU’s NIL Collective Amid Basketball Coach Search

BYU athletic director sent a message to fans during the head coach search.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith, Mark Harlan Tease NHL Stadium Series Game At Utah

Prospective hockey team owner Ryan Smith and Utah AD Mark Harlan teased a potential NHL Stadium Series game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. 

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr. Carries Jazz Past Clippers

Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 27 points as Utah Jazz surprised the Los Angeles Clippers with a 110-109 victory.

14 hours ago

KSL Sports

Jazz Stun Clippers With Win On The Road

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-109 on the road, winning their second game in as many nights.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Softball Pulls Off Upset At No. 2 Oklahoma

BYU softball pulls off a notable upset over No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Coyotes Owner Still Plans To Bid On Land In Phoenix Earmarked For NHL Arena