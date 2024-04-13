Tony Finau Shoots Even Par In Third Round Of Masters Tournament

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau climbed up the leaderboard despite shooting an even round of par during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Tony Finau at Masters

The 2024 Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 11-14.

After struggling in his second round at the event, Finau made the cut and looked to bounce back entering the weekend. The Utahn posted an even par score on Saturday, April 13.

Despite keeping his score level from Friday to Saturday, Finau managed to climb 10 spots on the leaderboard as he exited the course following his third round.

During Day 3 of the tourney, Finau recorded three birdies and three bogeys. Finau posted birdies on holes 7, 10, and 13. His bogeys came on holes 4, 14, and 17.

Following his round on Saturday, Finau was up 12 spots on the leaderboard and tied for 32nd place with seven other golfers.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round 1: 71 (-1)

Round 2: 78 (+6)

Round 3: 72 (Even)

Score: +5

Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

2. Max Homa (-6)

T3. Collin Morikawa (-5)

T3. Bryson DeChambeau (-5)

T5. Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T5. Cameron Davis (-4)

T5. Nicolai Højgaard

8. Cameron Young (-2)

T9. Cameron Smith (-2)

T9. Ryan Fox (-2)

Scores as of 2 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, April 13.

The purse for the 2024 Masters is $20 million. Last year, Jon Rahm won the green jacket.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship, and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Before the Masters, Finau tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

