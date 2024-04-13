On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Police find no bomb after threat issued toward Provo bookstore

Apr 13, 2024, 4:51 PM | Updated: 4:57 pm

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

PROVO Provo police say they found no signs of a bomb following a bomb threat Saturday morning.

The threat was issued toward Mosaics Bookstore, located at 1500 N. State Street and was received by the KSL Assignment Desk around 9:05 a.m.

The email stated that “bombs will go off.” It appeared to reference opposition to events held at that location, including “all ages drag story hour.”

According to a news release from police, officers responded to the scene and conducted a sweep of the location, which included the use of a bomb detection K-9.

“No bombs or suspicious packages were found,” the release stated.

Police said the investigation into the incident, including finding the individual or individuals responsible, is ongoing.

