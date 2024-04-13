Police find no bomb after threat issued toward Provo bookstore

PROVO — Provo police say they found no signs of a bomb following a bomb threat Saturday morning.

The threat was issued toward Mosaics Bookstore, located at 1500 N. State Street and was received by the KSL Assignment Desk around 9:05 a.m.

The email stated that “bombs will go off.” It appeared to reference opposition to events held at that location, including “all ages drag story hour.”

According to a news release from police, officers responded to the scene and conducted a sweep of the location, which included the use of a bomb detection K-9.

“No bombs or suspicious packages were found,” the release stated.

Police said the investigation into the incident, including finding the individual or individuals responsible, is ongoing.