Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Issues Statement On Future Of Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo issued a statement regarding “a lot of discussion” on his team’s future amid concerns of fans and employees.

Meruelo released a statement through the Coyotes’ social media accounts on Saturday, April 13.

A day earlier, Arizona’s players were reportedly told that the team would be relocating to Utah.

On Saturday, Meruelo issued the following statement:

“There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the future of the Arizona Coyotes. I understand and empathize with the concerns of our fans, our community, our partners, our players, our front office, and all of our team members. I hope to address these issues as soon as I am able to speak on the topics. We are focused on a myriad of issues that are unresolved, and therefore we are unable to make any official public comments at this time. However, you have my commitment that I am going to speak on all of these issues and publicly address all of your concerns as promptly as possible. Respectfully, Alex Meruelo Chairman & Governor”

Coyotes reported move to Utah

An official announcement from the NHL on the Coyotes’ relocation to Utah is reportedly expected within a week.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported April 18 as the day for an official announcement by the league on the Coyotes’ move.

The team wraps up its regular season schedule at home on Wednesday, April 17.

Yotes this season

The Coyotes own a 35-40-5 record this season and sit in seventh place in the Central Division.

#Yotes LW Matias Maccelli scored the GW goal in OT in Edmonton tonight. The 23-year old is a big part of the team’s future. He has 53 points (14 G, 39 A) in 79 games this season.#YotesToUtah @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/bvy1FwKHAj — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) April 13, 2024

Arizona has two games left on its schedule. The Yotes’ next game is on the road against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. (MT). The Coyotes close out the season vs. the Oilers at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on April 17 at 8 p.m. (MT). Both games will be broadcast on NHLPP/ESPN+.

