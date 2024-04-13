Coyotes Owner Alex Meruelo Issues Statement On Future Of Team

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
SALT LAKE CITYArizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo issued a statement regarding “a lot of discussion” on his team’s future amid concerns of fans and employees.

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo issues statement

Meruelo released a statement through the Coyotes’ social media accounts on Saturday, April 13.

A day earlier, Arizona’s players were reportedly told that the team would be relocating to Utah.

RELATED: Arizona Coyotes Players Reportedly Informed Of Relocation To Utah

On Saturday, Meruelo issued the following statement:

“There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the future of the Arizona Coyotes. I understand and empathize with the concerns of our fans, our community, our partners, our players, our front office, and all of our team members. I hope to address these issues as soon as I am able to speak on the topics. We are focused on a myriad of issues that are unresolved, and therefore we are unable to make any official public comments at this time. However, you have my commitment that I am going to speak on all of these issues and publicly address all of your concerns as promptly as possible. Respectfully, Alex Meruelo Chairman & Governor”

Coyotes reported move to Utah

An official announcement from the NHL on the Coyotes’ relocation to Utah is reportedly expected within a week.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported April 18 as the day for an official announcement by the league on the Coyotes’ move.

The team wraps up its regular season schedule at home on Wednesday, April 17.

Yotes this season

The Coyotes own a 35-40-5 record this season and sit in seventh place in the Central Division.

Arizona has two games left on its schedule. The Yotes’ next game is on the road against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. (MT). The Coyotes close out the season vs. the Oilers at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on April 17 at 8 p.m. (MT). Both games will be broadcast on NHLPP/ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

