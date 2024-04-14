Utah Basketball Will Be Seeing Double With Latest Transfer Commitment

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are continuing to build their 2024-25 roster picking up a fun transfer from Boston College with family ties to the program.

Mason Madsen is the twin brother of current Ute Gabe Madsen and fans will get to see both players suit up at the Huntsman Center next season.

Madsen brings with him excellent shooting ability as well as superb athleticism on defense.

Get To Know New Runnin’ Utes Transfer Mason Madsen

Last season was Madsen’s most productive as a college athlete.

In the 2023-24 season, Madsen was good for 8.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists in his final season at Boston College.

The newest Madsen brings solid shooting hitting 40.1 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from the three. Perhaps most significant of all is his ability at the line (an area of weakness for the Utes this past season) where he shot at 96.8 percent.

Madsen is now the second transfer Craig Smith and crew have brought in joining Keanu Dawes out of Rice.

The Utes have also had three players recently enter the portal with Rollie Worster, Wilguens Exacte, and Luka Tarlac all looking for new opportunities in the coming season.

