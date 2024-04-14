On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball Will Be Seeing Double With Latest Transfer Commitment

Apr 14, 2024, 11:46 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are continuing to build their 2024-25 roster picking up a fun transfer from Boston College with family ties to the program.

Mason Madsen is the twin brother of current Ute Gabe Madsen and fans will get to see both players suit up at the Huntsman Center next season.

Madsen brings with him excellent shooting ability as well as superb athleticism on defense.

Get To Know New Runnin’ Utes Transfer Mason Madsen

Last season was Madsen’s most productive as a college athlete.

In the 2023-24 season, Madsen was good for 8.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists in his final season at Boston College.

The newest Madsen brings solid shooting hitting 40.1 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from the three. Perhaps most significant of all is his ability at the line (an area of weakness for the Utes this past season) where he shot at 96.8 percent.

Madsen is now the second transfer Craig Smith and crew have brought in joining Keanu Dawes out of Rice.

The Utes have also had three players recently enter the portal with Rollie Worster, Wilguens Exacte, and Luka Tarlac all looking for new opportunities in the coming season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Standout Kai Nacua Hauls In Interception For Michigan Panthers

Former BYU defensive back Kai Nacua secured an interception for the Michigan Panthers during their Week 3 win over the Houston Roughnecks.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Finds New Home In Transfer Portal

Former New Mexico Bowl MVP is returning to the Land of Enchantment.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Warriors In Season Finale

The Utah Jazz will travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors in the final game of their 2023-24 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Safety Tao Johnson Discusses Pride In Native Heritage

Utah football safety Tao Johnson takes a lot of pride in his Native American heritage and is happy to be representing the Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Plays To Scoreless Draw Against Columbus Crew

Neither Real Salt Lake nor the Columbus Crew could get on the board at AFF on Saturday. It was the second straight draw for RSL.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittinghams’ Assessment Of 22 Forever Spring Game

Utah football checked another box off completing their spring practices as they prepare for the 2024 season.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Basketball Will Be Seeing Double With Latest Transfer Commitment