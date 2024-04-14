On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Jazz Face Warriors In Season Finale

Apr 14, 2024, 12:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors in the final game of their 2023-24 season.

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), and Kris Dunn (foot), while guard Collin Sexton is listed as questionable due to an illness.

The Warriors have listed Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Paull, and Jonathan Kuminga as questionable. Gary Payton II is out with a calf strain.

Draft Standings On Line For Jazz Vs. Warriors

Though the Jazz have long been eliminated from the postseason, Sunday’s season finale could have a significant impact on the team’s offseason.

The Jazz own the eighth-worst record in the NBA, but sit just one game behind the Brooklyn Nets heading into the final day of the regular season.

If the Nets were to drop their matchup Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Jazz were to beat the Warriors, the two teams would finish with identical 32-50 records.

A tie would result in the Jazz and Nets sharing draft lottery odds, while a coin toss would determine which team would draft eighth, and which team would draft ninth if neither team moved up via the lottery.

Warriors Still Have Something To Play For

Though Golden State is considering resting several key players, they will be closely watching other games around the Western Conference.

A Warriors win, teamed with losses by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings would lift Golden State from the 10th seed in the West to eighth.

If the Warriors finished in the eighth seed they would need just one win in the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the playoffs.

If they finish 10th, they would need two road wins in the Play-In Tournament to advance.

How To Watch Jazz And Warriors

The Jazz will face the Warriors on Sunday at 1:30 pm MST at Golden State. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

