Former BYU QB Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Finds New Home In Transfer Portal

Apr 14, 2024, 12:36 PM

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters has found a new landing spot out of the transfer portal.

Maiava’s new home has a field he shined on during his one appearance as a starting quarterback at BYU.

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters commits to New Mexico

On Sunday, the former New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP announced his commitment to the New Mexico Lobos. Maiava-Peters will join a Lobos staff that has many ties to the BYU football program.

Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall now leads New Mexico.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaysol (@soljay.maiavapeters)

“Had to hop around and slide thru [sic] to rebuild, Fortnite. #COMMITTED,” Maiava-Peters wrote on Instagram, announcing his commitment to New Mexico.

Maiava-Peters was part of the BYU football program for three seasons. He appeared in three games as a quarterback. The highlight of his time at BYU was in 2022 when he got the start for an injured Jaren Hall at the New Mexico Bowl. He helped guide BYU to a victory over SMU.

In that bowl win over SMU, Maiava-Peters showed off his dual-threat ability and was primarily a runner. He rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

Through the air, he completed seven passes on 12 attempts for 47 yards.

After that bowl game, BYU coaches switched him to running back. He was going to be a ball carrier in the backfield for BYU. But that never materialized. He suffered an injury in the spring of 2023, and then he dealt with academic issues that kept him off the team the following fall.

Maiava-Peters still has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

