Former BYU Standout Kai Nacua Hauls In Interception For Michigan Panthers

Apr 14, 2024, 12:58 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back Kai Nacua secured an interception for the Michigan Panthers during their Week 3 win over the Houston Roughnecks.

Kai Nacua picks off Roughnecks

The Panthers hosted the Roughnecks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, April 14.

With 6:13 remaining in the first half, Roughnecks quarterback Reid Sinnett threw a pass that was deflected and pulled in by Nacua at the Michigan 18-yard line. The former BYU standout returned the ball four yards before he was tackled by former Utah and current Roughnecks running back T.J. Pledger. Michigan owned a 9-8 lead at the time of Nacua’s pick.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Roughnecks forced a punt on the next drive.

Michigan went into the halftime break with a 12-11 advantage on the scoreboard.

Nacua and Panthers ended up defeating Houston, 34-20.

The former BYU safety finished the afternoon with seven total tackles, five solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups.

Nacua entered the game having recorded 14 tackles and one sack in the first two weeks of the 2024 UFL season.

With the win, the Panthers improved to a 2-1 record.

Michigan’s next game is on the road against the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Kai Nacua

Before his professional career, the Las Vegas, Nevada product was a safety at BYU from 2013-16.

During his four seasons with the Cougars, Nacua recorded 165 total tackles, 117 solo tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, and two touchdowns. He played in 38 games at BYU.

After his college career, Nacua went undrafted in 2017 and signed a free agent deal with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Nacua played in the NFL from 2017-2022. He spent time with the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets.

RELATED: 49ers DB Kai Nacua Flies Untouched For Huge Sack Against Chargers

Nacua joined the Panthers in 2023 when the team was still in the USFL.

He is the older brother of fellow Panthers player Samson Nacua and Puka Nacua of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

