BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Two Transfer Portal Commits

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball is active in the transfer portal.

Third-year head coach Amber Whiting has secured two commitments from portal prospects for the 2024-25 season.

Buffalo guard/forward Hattie Ogden and Santa Clara guard Marya Hudgins.

Santa Clara transfer Marya Hudgins commits to BYU

The 6-foot Hudgins averaged 7.7 points and shot 36.4% from three this past season. During her freshman year at Santa Clara, BYU’s final season in the WCC, Hudgins earned WCC All-Freshman Team honors, averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Hudgins wrote on her Instagram stories, “Excited to write my next chapter. Excited to be a Coug. Excited to play for a staff that will impact me for life.”

Hattie Ogden transfers to BYU Women’s Basketball from Buffalo

Ogden is a 6-foot-2 prospect who played two seasons at the University of Buffalo in the MAC. This past season, she posted career-high averages of 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Bulls.

Ogden is from Magrath, Alberta, Canada. She will be one of two Canadians on next year’s BYU roster, joining fellow Alberta native Delaney Gibb, who will be a freshman next season.

Hudgins and Ogden have two years of eligibility remaining in their collegiate careers.

Adding these two players fills the void left by two transfer portal entrants. Former BYU forwards Rose Bubakar and Ali’a Matavao entered the transfer portal after the season concluded last month.

The Cougars finished with a 16-17 record in 2023-24 and a first-round exit in the WBIT. BYU is getting set to compete in its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

