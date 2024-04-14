On the Site:
Bazley Block Leads To Sensabaugh Three-Pointer Against Warriors

Apr 14, 2024, 2:24 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Darius Bazley made an impressive block that led to a three-pointer by Brice Sensabaugh during Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Darius Bazley block leads to Brice Sensabaugh three

The Warriors hosted the Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, April 14.

With 10:06 left to play in the first half, Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski attempted a four-foot shot when Bazley flew in from behind for a block against the glass. Sensabaugh collected the rebound and dribbled the ball to the other end of the floor. After dishing the ball off to Kira Lewis Jr., the Jazz rookie got the ball back and proceeded to knock down a 22-foot three from the corner.

Sensabaugh’s triple cut Golden State’s lead to 37-34.

During his first seven minutes, Bazley posted two points and one block. Sensabaugh scored nine points on 4-6 shooting during his first 10 minutes on the court. The Ohio State product also added one rebound and a steal.

Bazley is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.

This season, Sensabaugh is averaging 7.3 points per contest on 38.9 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Warriors

Utah traveled to San Francisco to face Golden State in the final game of the 2023-24 season.

RELATED: Jazz Battle, Come Up Short Against Warriors

The Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), Collin Sexton (illness), and Kris Dunn (foot).

The Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as questionable. Steph Curry and Draymond Green missed Sunday’s game due to rest, while Gary Payton II was out with a calf strain.

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul were expected to play after being listed as questionable early Sunday morning.

Draft Standings On Line For Jazz Vs. Warriors

Though the Jazz have long been eliminated from the postseason, Sunday’s season finale could have a significant impact on the team’s offseason.

The Jazz own the eighth-worst record in the NBA but sat just one game behind the Brooklyn Nets heading into the final day of the regular season.

If the Nets were to drop their matchup Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Jazz beat the Warriors, the two teams would finish with identical 32-50 records.

A tie would result in the Jazz and Nets sharing draft lottery odds, while a coin toss would determine which team would draft eighth, and which team would draft ninth if neither team moved up via the lottery.

Warriors Still Have Something To Play For

Though Golden State is considering resting several key players, they will be closely watching other games around the Western Conference.

A Warriors win, teamed with losses by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings would lift Golden State from the 10th seed in the West to eighth.

If the Warriors finished in the eighth seed they would need just one win in the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the playoffs.

If they finish 10th, they would need two road wins in the Play-In Tournament to advance.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

