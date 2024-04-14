Tony Finau Struggles During Final Round Of 2024 Masters Tournament

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau struggled and slipped down the leaderboard during a rough final round at the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Tony Finau slides in final round at Masters

The 2024 Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 11-14.

Finau opened the tournament by shooting one-over-par on Day 1. After a solid start, the Utahn struggled on Friday and slipped down the leaderboard with a score of 78 in his second round. Finau opened the weekend with an even round of par on Saturday. However, Finau’s worst round came during Sunday’s finale. Finau ended the tourney with a final round of eight-over-par for 80. The rough day moved him down the leaderboard 27 spots. He finished tied for 55th place with a final score of +13.

On Sunday, Finau posted one birdie, seven bogeys, and one double bogey.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round 1: 71 (-1)

Round 2: 78 (+6)

Round 3: 72 (Even)

Round 4: 80 (+8)

Final Score: +13

Current Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-8)

T2. Ludvig Aberg (-7)

T2. Collin Morikawa (-5)

4. Max Homa (-6)

T5. Tommy Fleetwood (-3)

T5. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Scores updated as of 2:45 p.m. (MT) on Sunday, April 14

The purse for the 2024 Masters is $20 million. Last year, Jon Rahm won the green jacket.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship, and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Before the Masters, Finau tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

