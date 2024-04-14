Kenneth Lofton Jr. Euro Steps For Bucket Against Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. pulled out a Euro step move before making a basket during Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Kenny Lofton Euro steps for basket

The Warriors hosted the Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, April 14.

With 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the forward dribbled toward the hoop, took a Euro step, and finished the sequence with a crafty reverse layup for a bucket. Lofton’s shot trimmed Golden State’s lead to 106-97.

During his first 14 minutes on the floor, Lofton scored seven points on 3-5 field goals. He also had one rebound, four assists, and a block.

This season, the Louisiana Tech product is averaging 4.5 points per contest on 45.2 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Warriors

Utah traveled to San Francisco to face Golden State in the final game of the 2023-24 season.

RELATED: Jazz Battle, Come Up Short Against Warriors

The Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), Collin Sexton (illness), and Kris Dunn (foot).

The @utahjazz will close the season against the @warriors this afternoon, with the status of their first-round draft pick on the line. #takenote https://t.co/nyXsfnr6WE — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 14, 2024

The Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as questionable. Steph Curry and Draymond Green missed Sunday’s game due to rest, while Gary Payton II was out with a calf strain.

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul were expected to play after being listed as questionable early Sunday morning.

Draft Standings On Line For Jazz Vs. Warriors

Though the Jazz have long been eliminated from the postseason, Sunday’s season finale could have a significant impact on the team’s offseason.

The Jazz own the eighth-worst record in the NBA but sat just one game behind the Brooklyn Nets heading into the final day of the regular season.

If the Nets were to drop their matchup Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Jazz beat the Warriors, the two teams would finish with identical 32-50 records.

A tie would result in the Jazz and Nets sharing draft lottery odds, while a coin toss would determine which team would draft eighth, and which team would draft ninth if neither team moved up via the lottery.

Warriors Still Have Something To Play For

Though Golden State is considering resting several key players, they will be closely watching other games around the Western Conference.

A Warriors win, teamed with losses by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings would lift Golden State from the 10th seed in the West to eighth.

If the Warriors finished in the eighth seed they would need just one win in the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the playoffs.

If they finish 10th, they would need two road wins in the Play-In Tournament to advance.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland