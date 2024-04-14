Jazz Lose To Warriors In Season Finale

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 123-116 to close the season with a record of 31-51.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 21 points on 8-11 shooting.

The Warriors were led by Klay Thompson who scored 25 points.

First Quarter

Omer Yurtseven scored five quick points to give the Jazz an early 7-2 lead.

Golden State responded with a 10-0 run to build a 12-7 lead.

Taylor Hendricks led the Jazz with six points while Klay Thompson scored 10 to lead all scorers.

After one the Jazz trailed the Warriors 33-27.

Second Quarter

The Warriors extended their lead to nine, 46-34, after opening the quarter on a 13-7 run.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 10 of his 12 first-half points in the second quarter to keep the Jazz within striking distance.

The Jazz used a 14-2 run midway through the second quarter to take a 55-53 lead.

The Warriors closed the half on a 10-3 run to take a 63-56 lead at the break.

Third Quarter

The Jazz opened the half with four early threes from Keyonte George and Hendricks to cut the Warriors lead to one, 71-70.

The Warriors fell behind by as many as five before rallying back to take an 89-87 lead.

Gui Santos scored seven points in the third quarter to give the Warriors a boost.

Golden State led the Jazz 95-89 to end the third.

Fourth Quarter

The Warriors lead climbed to 12 early behind a 6-0 run to open the quarter.

The Jazz battled back to tie the game at 111 due to hot three-point shooting.

The Jazz fell to the Warriors 123-116 to close the season.

