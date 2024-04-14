Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Three Recap
Apr 14, 2024, 4:56 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the third week of the 2024 United Football League season.
Local Players in the UFL: Week 3 Recap
The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.
Here is how the local players performed during the third week of the UFL season:
Former Utah Utes
Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (2-1)
The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, two solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in D.C.’s 29-28 win over the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 13.
Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (0-3)
The former Utah running back had 14 carries for 34 yards and four receptions for 35 yards in Houston’s 34-20 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14. Pledger also had one tackle as a defender.
Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1
Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-2)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 33-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13.
Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-2)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 33-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13.
Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-2)
The former Utah quarterback was 11/19 passing for 100 yards and one interception in Memphis’ 33-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13. Williams also ran the ball one time for two yards.
Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-1)
The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (2-1)
The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1)
The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in St. Louis’ 31-24 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Former BYU Cougars
Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-3)
The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Arlington’s 29-28 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Saturday, April 13.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1
Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-1)
The former BYU defensive back had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (0-3)
The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Roughnecks suffered a 34-20 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (2-1)
The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 44.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (0-3)
The former Desert Hills standout had five total tackles, two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in Houston’s 34-20 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14.
Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1
2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums
USFL Conference
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
- Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Michigan Panthers – Ford Field
XFL Conference
- Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
- D.C Defenders – Audi Field
- San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
