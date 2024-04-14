Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Three Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the third week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 3 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the third week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had six total tackles, two solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in D.C.’s 29-28 win over the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 13.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Comeback W in Arlington 🛡️😏 pic.twitter.com/O8OScfudNH — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 13, 2024

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (0-3)

The former Utah running back had 14 carries for 34 yards and four receptions for 35 yards in Houston’s 34-20 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14. Pledger also had one tackle as a defender.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 33-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 33-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-2)

The former Utah quarterback was 11/19 passing for 100 yards and one interception in Memphis’ 33-14 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13. Williams also ran the ball one time for two yards.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

We will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/mm9dasfxQZ — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) April 14, 2024

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (2-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles and one solo tackle in St. Louis’ 31-24 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

KAWNQUERED THE ALAMO 😤 pic.twitter.com/rfSPXPgju4 — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) April 14, 2024

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Arlington’s 29-28 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Saturday, April 13.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (0-3)

The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Roughnecks suffered a 34-20 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1

Onto next week for us. pic.twitter.com/trNGj86SDF — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 14, 2024

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (2-1)

The former Southern Utah punter punted twice with an average of 44.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 34-20 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (0-3)

The former Desert Hills standout had five total tackles, two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in Houston’s 34-20 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. (MT) on FS1

A big stop on the 2-point conversion by @G7Sewell! 😤 pic.twitter.com/W84yGLDnzd — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 14, 2024

RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland