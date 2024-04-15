Boy injured in ATV accident in Cache County

LOGAN — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-year-old boy was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred at the Sportsman’s Paradise in Cache County, according to a news release. The release states the ATV rolled over into a river and pinned the boy underneath. Fortunately, the boy was alert, breathing and conscious when emergency personnel arrived. The boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries that the boy suffered, or the severity of them, were not immediately known.